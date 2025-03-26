<i>Final Destination Bloodlines</i> Trailer: Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, And Death Traps

The eagerly anticipated trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines was released on March 25, 2025, offering fans an initial look at the gory saga of death. The upcoming film marks the sixth instalment in the long-running horror franchise.

The trailer highlights the main concept of the inevitability of death. It begins with the visual of a home garden, where a family is preparing for a barbecue. Things quickly start to go south as the characters start to get scared by a number of omens, such as glasses shattering and Legos toppling over. Glass fragments and a rake hidden beneath a trampoline add to the horror.

In another scene, two characters barely escape a vehicle crash on a highway, which is a reference to the famous highway scene from Final Destination 2.

The official plotline of the film read, “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines features Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger in key roles.

The film also includes the last appearance of late actor Tony Todd, who played William Bludworth in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5.

Final Destination Bloodlines is adapted from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich, the film will release internationally beginning May 14, 2025, before its US debut on May 16.

