Anurag Kashyap's Bullet For Meeting Newcomers: 'Pay And You Will Get Time'

Image instagrammed by Anurag Kashyap. (courtesy: AnuragKashyap)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Saturday made it clear that “newcomers” shouldn't “text or DM or call” him. In an elaborate note on Instagram, he wrote, “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre sh*t. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes, I will charge 1 lakh. For half an hour - 2 lakh, and for 1 hour - 5 lakh. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance." The caption attached to the note read, “And I mean it. Don't text or DM or call me . Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.” Replying to the post, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah said, “Forwarding this to everyone in my DMs and email who keep sending me scripts to forward to you.” Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur added, “Honestly Anurag...I often feel the same way!” Actress Sunny Leone said, “Amen.”

Producer Somen Mishra has reshared Anurag Kashyap's post on Stories and said, “Completely with Anurag Kashyap here. It's just so exhausting. And people call/message anywhere/ any time. Raat ke 2 baje ho yaSunday. Kal raat hi 2 baje someone WhatsApped. And, if you don't reply....baap re the sense of entitlement. Just because you are in a certain place, you are the bad guy. When a little googling will give our mail id on our site, my Insta[gram] profile, Linkedin profile. Then those who mail, need a reply instantly. Otherwise they will call/message. Arre Bhai it's a small team everywhere who does everything. We read everything, it takes time. And then if it doesn't work for you, then another round. And they are mean/obnoxious to my team. Won't talk to them because they are juniors. I only have to respond. Matlab likhne bhaithoon toh khatam hi nahi hoga kahani. And anyone who has worked with us can tell you how we work/behave/our notes. Ask any writer/director/anyone.”

Anurag Kashyap is known for his work in films including Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dev.D, Kennedy, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among others.