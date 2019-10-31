Film Producer Champak Jain Dies Due To Brain Hemorrhage

A file photo of Champak Jain.

Film producer Champak Jain, who was the owner of the music company Venus Records and Tapes died on Thursday night, reported news agency ANI. Several media sites reported that Mr Jain died of brain hemorrhage. Other details are awaited. Sonu Sood, Mika Singh and Taran Adarsh paid condolences to the film producer on Twitter. "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji. RIP Champak si," tweeted Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Singer Mika Singh tweeted on Thursday night: "Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr Champak Jain, the owner of Venus Music. He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP .

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also paid tribute to Mr Jain on Twitter. "Extremely sad and shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Champak Jain [of Venus music company]... Extremely humble and soft-spoken, Champak ji will be missed... Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family... Rest in peace," he tweeted.

Other than being the owner of the Venus company, Champak Jain had produced the superhit film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

