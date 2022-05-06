Fauda Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Says India Has Lot Of Creativity

'Fauda' actor Tsahi Halevi is in India on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of Israel.

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, who gained fame after the 'Fauda' series, hummed a few lines from Hindi song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' and thanked the fans for warm hospitality. He is in New Delhi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of his country.

Halevi also treated fans with a few lines from 'Tamally Ma'ak' at the event organised by the Embassy of Israel in India.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Halevi said that he is involved in the first co-production between India and Israel. "I know India has a lot of creativity. It has a lot of experience," the actor said.

The event also commemorated 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

This is the first time that Halevi is visiting India.

'Fauda', which depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is a Netflix series which has had a successful run in India.

Speaking about it, 47-year-old Halevi said, "I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema."

The actor further said that he would be happy to get an offer from the Indian film industry, emphasising that art and cinema can ''act as a bridge'' between two nations.

'Fauda' has been produced by Lior Raz, and Avi Issacharoff with Trotem Shamir serving as the director. Noah Stollman, Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz and Sari Azoulay Turgeman are the writers.