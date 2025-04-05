Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals She Worked With Aamir Khan And Kajol In This Film: "<i>Woh Bacchi</i>..."

While the world knows Fatima Sana Shaikh's first film with Aamir Khan was the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, the actress revealed recently that she's worked with him before.

Fatima has earlier worked as a child artist in the film Ishq which was led by Aamir Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, and Ajay Devgn. A scene from the film has now gone viral online where Fatima is seen wearing a pink frock, in Kajol's arms.

Recently in conversation with Bharti Singh and her husband, Harssh Limbachiyaa, on their podcast, she revealed, "Bohot pehle wo Ishq film thi. Usme ek scene hai jahan pe Aamir jaata hai aise 'mara, mara, mara' karta hai aur saamne Kajol uske haath mein ek bacchi hoti hai toh voh bacchi main hun. Haan voh main hoon (Long back, there was a film called Ishq. So, there is this scene where Aamir goes like this and says 'mara, mara, mara' and in front of him is Kajol who had a little girl in her arms, so that child is me. Yes, that's me)."

Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen in Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif. The film however was a major box office disaster.

Fatima has also worked as a child artist in films like Chachi 420, Bade Dilwala, and One 2 Ka 4.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah's Ul Jalool Ishq, and Aap Jaisa Koi alongside R Madhavan in her pipeline of projects.

