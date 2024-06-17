Father's Day 2024: Richa Chadha's Aww-Dorable Message For Ali Fazal 'From The Womb' - 'You're The Best Thing...'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Heeramandi star Richa Chadha, who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, shared a loved-up post for her husband Ali Fazal on the occasion of Father's Day. To celebrate the day, the mom-to-be wished her husband on behalf of their unborn baby. She also shared a cute picture of herself lying on her husband's lap with their pet cat seated next to them. The wholesome caption alongside the picture read, "Dear blessings that come in 6 feet packages, before the day ends, happy first Father's Day (from the womb). You're the best thing that happened to me. And now us. Thanks.”

See what Richa Chadha posted:

Meanwhile, mom-to-be Richa Chadha is basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the Netflix show directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Richa played the role of Lajjo, a courtesan. A couple of weeks back, the actress shared a throwback post from team Heeramandi's meet-and-greet session with the media, following the success of the series. In the string of snaps shared on Instagram, Richa looks resplendent in a red and golden Anarkali suit. Her pregnancy glow steals the spotlight. We can also spot Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Richa's co-stars Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the slides. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha are MIA in the frames.

In her caption, Richa Chadha wrote, “Exactly a month ago, we had a meet and greet with the media, to celebrate the success of #heeramandionnetflix ! Was fun to meet all the co-stars but the chief guest was of course, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was indeed a sighting as rare as a tiger in Ranthambore! There's a special story about this day, for which I am grateful to my team and I will make a reel about it tomorrow Still can't believe I was out promoting in full bloom when in the 7th month haha !” Reacting to Richa Chadha's post, actress Sunita Rajwar wrote, “Always my favourite.” Actress Ishitta Arun called Richa a “Sundari”.

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series. Despite her limited screen presence, Richa received applause for her performance from the audience and critics alike.