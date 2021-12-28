Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's Christmas Celebrations With Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar And Others Were 'Colourful And Cozy'

Anusha Dandekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: vjanusha)

Christmas this year was "colourful and cozy" for Farhan Akhtar, his girlfriend and VJ Shibani Dandekar, her sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar, actress Rhea Chakraborty, model-actor Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar and their friends. On Monday, Anusha Dandekar posted a couple of photos and videos from their Christmas celebrations and wrote: "It's not what's under the tree, it's who's around it." She added: "Christmas is always so special because my friends and family make it that way by always coming together for this day. We have Secret Santa which is a super low budget so people get creative. We have delicious food and drinks which I'm so very grateful for. It's colourful and cozy... and I love how we all chat and laugh and sing and dance and enjoy each other's company... I also got to capture some sweet moments on my phone, so here they are."

In her post, Anusha also thanked her family and friends for choosing her home for Christmas get-together and making the festival special for her. She wrote: "Thank you to everyone that always comes without fail and makes my heart so full, you always choose my home for Christmas and I cherish it. I love you beyond. PS: The last pic is of me the day after Christmas... After all the cleaning up I did last night, I'm not moving till tomorrow."

In the photos and videos, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar can be seen relishing delicious food and having fun together at Anusha Dandekar's house.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for over three years now.