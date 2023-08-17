Fardeen Khan's New Beach Pic Gets Big Love From Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: fardeenfkhan )

Hey folks, Fardeen Khan is here to make your weekday a lot less dull. The Khushi star, who is set to make his comeback after a hiatus of several years, never leaves an opportunity to stun his fans with images of himself after undergoing a major physical transformation. And his new post is truly a testament to this. On Thursday, the No Entry star uploaded a picture of himself, posing on a beach, bare-bodied. Alongside the caption, Fardeen Khan simply wrote, "Sun Sea Sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day."

Within minutes of uploading the picture, Fardeen Khan's industry friends flooded his comment section with praises for the actor. Diz Mirza wrote, "Here comes the sun, shine one my friend," while Abhishek Bachchan and Body Deol left heart emojis below the post. Fardeen Khan's Heyy Babyy co-star Riteish Deshmukh gushed, "Smashing FK."

See Fardeen Khan's post here:

A few months earlier, the actor shared a new set of pictures clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. He attached the images to a gratitude note addressed to fans. He wrote in the caption, “Dear Gram fam, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the most encouraging comments and likes on the reel I recently posted. It means the world to me to see so much love and support from all of you.”

Fardeen Khan also added that he was unable to reply to each of the messages from fans individually. “However, I must admit that due to the number of comments and likes, it has been very challenging for me to personally respond but please know that I appreciate every like and read as many comments as I can. Your support and encouragement keep me going and inspires me to continue sharing my journey with all of you. Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support. I am truly blessed to have you all in my life. With love and gratitude, Fardeen,” he added.

Take a look at the post here:

Fardeen Khan will be making his comeback in the Riteish Deshmukh film Visfot. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors and is being directed by Kookie Gulati.