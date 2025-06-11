Fans React To Viral Pictures Of Salman Khan's Fit Physique: "Bhaijaan Is Back In Form"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Salman Khan was body-shamed online after a Vancouver event a month ago.

New pictures show Salman Khan looking fitter with a leaner frame.

Fans praised Salman Khan’s improved physique and youthful appearance. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

It's only been a month since Salman Khan was brutally body-shamed online after glimpses of his performance from an event in Vancouver surfaced online.

However, earlier today, his Race 3 co-star Saajan Singh shared some pictures of the Sikandar actor with her family. These new pictures have Salman Khan looking fitter than ever, with fans gushing over his body.

What's Happening

Salman Khan was trolled for looking overweight, a month back when visuals of him performing at a Vancouver event surfaced online.

A fresh picture of Salman Khan spending time with his Race 3 co-star's family has gone viral online.

Fans are in awe of how much fitter Salman looks in a black tee paired with blue denim.

His leaner frame has caught the attention of his fans who have been flooding social media with positive reactions.

How Fans Reacted

Salman Khan fans never miss an opportunity to hype him up, this time it is to appreciate his leaner frame in the picture that went viral online recently.

Stating how "Bhaijaan was back in form", one user wrote, "Bhai is getting back in shape," while someone else added, "Ek Number Bhaijaan."

Another user stated, "Salman looking so fine", while another fan reacted, "SALMAN LOOKING DAMN HOT."

"Salman sir is seriously looking young," read one more post while one internet user called him, "Handsome Hunk." Another fan exclaimed, "Mashallah Bhaijaan is back in form."

What We Know About Salman Khan's New Look

Last week, another look of Salman Khan sporting a moustache had gone viral online. Fans speculated that he might be preparing to start work on his upcoming Galwan movie.

Salman is said to be essaying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.

This will be Salman Khan's first role as a full-fledged real-life military hero. The plot is inspired by the book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh and highlights incidents from the Galwan Valley attack.

The filming will begin in July 2025, and the release will be sometime in the first half of 2026.

In A Nutshell

A week after Salman Khan's new moustache look went viral online, some more new pictures have caught the attention of social media users. In the new set of viral snaps, Salman is seen looker leaner and fitter in a black tee and blue denim.