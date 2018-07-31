Fanney Khan's Achche Din Song Always Had 2 Versions, Claims Director

Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan (Image courtesy: YouTube )

On Monday, several reports stated that Fanney Khan song Achche Din, picturised on Anil Kapoor, was changed to Achche Din Aa Gaye after a section of the Internet used the lyrics to ridicule Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign slogan 'Achche Din,' which he had coined during 2014 general elections. However, Fanney Khan director Atul Manjrekar refuted the reports and said that both the versions were already a part of the film, news agency PTI reports. "The new version was always part of the film. Both the songs have their place in the film. It is an independent song and it is part of the narrative. All the songs in the film add to the story," he told PTI.

When asked about how the Achche Din song was received on social media, Atul Manjrekar said that he was 'surprised.' "How can you control how a person reacts to something. That's not in our hands. Social media is a different world out there," he told PTI.

The first version of the song was titled Mere Achche Din Kab Aayenge and it released a week ago. The new version is titled Mere Achche Din Ab Aaye Re.

"The song was always a part of film so we have released the second part of the song. There are two songs in the film which have two versions -- one is Achche Din and the second is Tere Jaisa Tu Hai," Atul Manjrekar told PTI.

Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand and Divya Dutta.

Fanney Khan releases on August 3.

