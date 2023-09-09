Fan Club Says Watched Jawan 'Five Times'. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: Anirudh)

Jawan fever is here to stay. Shah Rukh Khan's movie opened to blockbuster reviews and bumper box office collection. Shah Rukh Khan, the man of the moment, has been reciprocating to the love pouring in from different corners of the world. Shah Rukh Khan has been re-sharing the fan club posts on his X and expressing his observations in apt words. After the Friday session, Shah Rukh Khan contiued the trend on Saturday also. He reshared the SRK Fan Club Amravati post, who watched Jawan five times. The fan club members shared two images of themselves standing in front of the Jawan poster. They wrote in the caption, "Fifth time's the charm! Watched Jawan once again with the incredible SRK FC Amravati crew. Every viewing is a new adventure! What a Movie." Could Shah Rukh Khan ask for more? Re-sharing their post, the actor wrote, "Wow five times?!! Why does it feel like you are getting readyyy for the sixth too? Ha ha .... Lots of love and thanks."

In Hyderabad, a special screening of Jawan was arranged for women. The fan club wrote in the caption, "SRK FANs from #Hyderabad at a Special Jawan Screening for Women at Prasad IMAX." Jawan celebrates women power. Re-sharing the post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u all... Good to go again girls??!! Lots of love."

Dhule SRK fan club shared, "Dhule's SRK Universe Team takes their love for King Khan to the next level with a double celebration! Day 1 and Day 2 of #Jawan, because one day just isn't enough to satisfy their hearts." Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the post with these words, "Thank u Dhule... now make your plans for day 3 and 4 as well!! Ha ha #Jawan."

In another clip, a man dressed up as one of Jawan aka Shah Rukh Khan's avatars (the bandage one) is seen dancing to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. He was accompanied by a bunch of girls. "Wow Chief!!! And good going girls!!! Glad to see u all having such a great time!!! Thank you for the love," SRK replied.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a thank you note on Friday, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy... Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies.... And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then... Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's film garnered a whopping ₹ 46.23 crore on Day 2 alone, per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection of the Hindi version of the film is ₹ 111.73 crore. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "Jawan hits the bull's eye both as a movie that is out to entertain and a vehicle that demonstrates the power of a superstar endowed with a voice that is anything but ordinary. It manifests itself as much on the screen as it does outside its fictive confines."