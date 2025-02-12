Sooraj Barjatya To NDTV About His First Meeting With Salman Khan: "When I Saw Him, I Thought..."

Sooraj Barjatya and his penchant for heartfelt family dramas were all the rage back in the '90s, and his secret ingredient still works wonders today.

The ace director also recently made his OTT debut with the show Bada Naam Karenge, as a showrunner. One who has followed his trajectory of films can instantly feel the warmth of the show.

Not just viewers, but the ace director says that Amitabh Bachchan, too, had once appreciated his signature style of storytelling.

Amitabh Bachchan On Sooraj Barjatya's Simple Stories

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sooraj Barjatya recalls a moment while shooting for Uunchai (2022) with Amitabh Bachchan, and the compliment he received.

Barjatya says, "I remember Mr. Bachchan once told me, 'Sooraj, in your films, one suddenly realizes that life can be simple. Life can be simple and there's joy in those simple things, this was when we were shooting for Uunchai."

Every filmmaker comes with a unique style of bringing a story to life, on the big screen. Sooraj Barjatya ruled the '90s and early '20s with commercial blockbusters such as Hum Saath-Saath Hai (1999), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! (1994), and Vivah (2006), to name a few.

Sooraj Barjatya's Favourite Films

Upon asking him the kind of films he grew up watching, and how that impacted his outlook towards making films, he rewinds back to his favourites.

Sooraj Barjatya says, "We have grown up watching movies by legends like Bimal Roy and Raj Kapoor. But the films that made the biggest impact on me were our own Rajshri films which we grew up on, and LV Prasad movies. They influenced my understanding of cinema, and finding my voice, greatly."



"I Just Wanted To See How Rishi Kapoor Ji Would Dance To Om Shanti Om In Karz"

The ace filmmaker is not on social media. Like every individual who has seen the world of cinema before this phenomenon, Barjatya fondly recalls the craze back when films used to be released.

He says, "Those were very different times. I remember there were times when we would go and buy costumes for the actor, or sometimes the actor came and we just picked up subsidies. It was never about to create an impact. But today you have WhatsApp messages to check everything. The technical bit is okay, but life was simpler at that time. The entire marketing used to be just for trailers and posters, and then we used to do a lot of songs and radio plays. But there was magic at that time, things were hidden."

He adds, "I clearly remember, Om Shanti Om was such a rage when it was released. I was a youngster and I just wanted to see how Rishi Kapoor ji would dance and what he would wear. But now songs are released 15 days prior, so I know exactly what I'm going to see. So there are lessons, but the magic of cinema will always remain."



Sooraj Barjatya's Films With Its Ensemble Cast

One of the other trademark styles of a Sooraj Barjatya film is the ensemble cast he would bring together. Massive sets, and a starry cast that got the excitement soaring all the more.

Hum Saath-Saath Hai was a musical blockbuster with the lead cast featuring Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, and Mohnish Behl. As was the stellar lineup in Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! with the lead cast featuring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Behl, and Anupam Kher.

It is no easy feat to manage such a huge cast, brimming with A-listers. Wouldn't it be a challenge? But Barjatya remarks that he has always had the knack of bringing people together.

The filmmaker says, "It was a challenge but I always tend to end up bringing everyone together, bringing in all the elements—a chattering dining table, the temple scenes, dancing and singing, and celebrating. Maybe it is the way I have grown up, I always end up in that world."



"I Remember Renuka Making Toast For Salman"

A director can never pick and choose between his films, Sooraj Barjatya, however, has a favourite moment from the sets of the cult classic Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

He says, "I think we had great fun on the sets of Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! when we were filming the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana. We shot for 9 days and it was great fun because everyone was together. Everyone had gotten to know each other. I clearly remember on one of the days on the set, Renuka making toast for Salman also, right there. So we were living those characters. I would rate all the sets as good, but I think that film set was the most fun."



Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan's Enduring Friendship

When you think of romance in Bollywood, it has always been a constant echoing of Shah Rukh Khan in every alley. But one look at Salman Khan's iconic character 'Prem' in Sooraj Barjatya films, and maybe, romance peaked for the actor during that phase.

Sooraj Barjatya takes a trip down memory lane, as he recalls his first meeting with Salman Khan.

The filmmaker says, "I met him for Maine Pyar Kiya because someone told me that Salim saab ka beta hai Salman. However, I came to know later that he was already doing a film. But I was not moving anywhere with my lead, so I contacted him and the first meeting was at our Rajshri office."

He continues, "When I saw him personally, I thought he was very short. At that time his photos were outstanding. I just started narrating, he heard and I think by the time we reached the kabutar sequence (Maine Pyar Kiya), we both knew that we had got what we wanted."

That Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have had a rock-solid friendship for years, is known. In recent interviews, Barjatya has also dropped hints on finding a new 'Prem' for the current generation, and writing a character for Salman Khan that is befitting of his age.



Casting Shahid Kapoor In Vivah

Another actor who recently spoke about Sooraj Barjatya was none other than Shahid Kapoor.

Kapoor had a breakthrough with Barjatya's Vivah, and this came to be after a series of flops he had delivered with films like Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005), and Shikhar (2005).

Shahid had also mentioned in a few media interactions that he had requested Sooraj Barjatya to replace him in Vivah for the above reason.

But does a rough patch define an actor's calibre?

Barjatya remarks, "We all have seen enough life. We all know I have also had lows, and hits, and flops are going to be part of this journey. The law of average catches up with everyone, so as long as I knew Shahid has done his best, it hardly matters because finally, it is the film. It is the innings that you play."

Dealing With Backlash

Having years of experience behind him, and the changing tides of Indian cinema and audience's reception, does dealing with the backlash get easier?

The director says, "We always feel a little anxious. But with time you realise that I should do my best. I think that grounding comes with age and experience and it gives me more chances to do something. I did Uunchai just out of my comfort zone, without bothering about first-day collections, because you don't want to run the race anymore."

Sooraj Barjatya is synonymous with bringing families together, and with each production, he truly adds gravitas to the saying, "Home is where the heart is."

