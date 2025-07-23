Exclusive: <i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Success Makes Theatres Add 150% Shows, From 800 To 2000 Screens

In a cinematic landscape dominated by high-decibel marketing and wide-release formulas, Saiyaara has turned into the ultimate word-of-mouth success story one that's taken the industry by surprise, and the box office by storm.

What began as a controlled release on just 800 screens and 8000 shows has now expanded to over 2000 screens and 11,000+ daily shows. That's right, Saiyaara didn't arrive with a bang. It grew into a movement, as audiences across the country responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, prompting cinema owners to add shows, including midnight ones, just to keep up with demand.

A Strategy That Worked

Unlike most films, Saiyaara's release was intentionally limited by Yash Raj Studios. The idea was to cultivate a fan base, build anticipation, and allow the film to breathe and grow based purely on merit, a strategy reminiscent of the golden era of Rajshri Films.

"There are innumerable examples of films starting out on a slow note or with limited screens and gradually expanding after public acceptance," says trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Like Rajshri's Maine Pyaar Kiya which had a controlled release, or Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which saw a phenomenal expansion. In recent times, Saiyaara is the biggest example of a controlled release."

And it's working. All five days since release on Friday through Tuesday the film has raked in over Rs 20 crore per day, an unprecedented feat that even major star-driven films struggle to achieve.

Outperforming the Stars

Big-ticket films with huge screen counts have failed to create the same kind of craze.

• Housefull 2, starring Akshay Kumar, opened on around 5000 screens.

• Raid 2, led by Ajay Devgn, had 3000+ screens.

• Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par debuted with a massive screen presence which had 3000 screens.

Yet none of these could generate the organic, rising momentum that Saiyaara has and with two newcomers, no less.

The Youth Has Spoken

Taran Adarsh adds, "I've noticed this kind of wave before with Bobby, with Love Story starring Kumar Gaurav, and later with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. When newcomers strike a chord with the youth, it becomes unstoppable. Saiyaara is riding that same wave. The youth, and that's the real audience that goes to theatres has embraced the film in a way that's very rare."

With no major release this Friday Son of Sardaar 2 has been pushed by a week, Saiyaara has a clear runway to dominate yet again in its second weekend. And if Dhadak 2 doesn't bring something completely fresh, trade insiders believe it too might get swept up in the Saiyaara wave.

"It's a very, very tough opponent. Unless Dhadak 2 is an out-of-the-box experience, Saiyaara is going to continue its dream run," says Taran.

The Verdict

Directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara is more than a love story. It's a reminder that audiences are hungry for authenticity, for fresh chemistry, and for stories that speak to them regardless of who is starring.

This isn't just a hit, it's a trendsetter. A testament that content, when it connects, can outpace even the biggest names in Bollywood. And as it stands, Saiyaara isn't done yet. It's only just getting started.