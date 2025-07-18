Exclusive: <i>Panchayat 4</i> Actor Sanvika On "No Complaints" About Being An Outsider

Long before Panchayat became a breakout hit, Sanvika was just another young actor in Mumbai, trying to find her footing and a place to stay. Today, with the show's massive success and growing fanbase, she's not just a known face, but a source of pride for her family and inspiration for many.

In an interview with NDTV, Sanvika shared a poignant moment from Panchayat Season 2 when her parents finally realised that their daughter was becoming a household name.

"They hadn't watched the second season when it released. But relatives and friends started calling, telling my dad how well I had done. That's when they realised, 'Oh my God, our daughter is known.'"

But like most actors who come from small towns and try to make it in Mumbai, her path was anything but easy.

"The biggest problem when you land in Mumbai is rent," she said.

She started out in a shared flat in Andheri, paying Rs 6,000 for a one-BHK split among six people, "For me, that was affordable."

She took up every decent acting opportunity that came her way. Small parts in serials, background work, even single-day roles in shows like CID just to keep the money rolling.

"That income helped me pay for workshops, singing classes. But I couldn't always afford food. Sometimes I survived on vada pav."

Even now, she says, the pressure to maintain a certain appearance as an actor is real. From grooming to clothes to stylists, "expenses are huge," she admitted.

But Sanvika isn't bitter.

"I'm not saying it was a struggle it was part of the journey. And I have no complaints," concluded the actress.