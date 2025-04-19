Exclusive: "Dad Would Not Have Liked It," Says Babil On Being Cast As Irrfan Khan In His Biopic

Babil Khan is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film Logout. Directed by Amit Golani, the cyber-thriller drama is a sharp satire on our dependence on smartphones.

Ahead of the film's release, Babil Khan sat down for a chat with NDTV. During the conversation, he also spoke about his father, the legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who died in 2020 after battling cancer.

When asked if he would like to portray his father in a biopic, Babil declined. As for the reasons, the actor simply stated, “Dad would not have liked it.”

During the same conversation, Babil Khan was also asked about the harmful effects of social media and whether he thinks the current generation is messed up.

To this, he replied, “I don't know about messed up, I think every generation is messed up in their own way. But, I just think that it is lethal to the individuality of the person. And without an individual sense of who you are, when you are conforming, when your entire image is dependent on what others think of you and what the opinions of others are, then you have completely departed from yourself and your individuality — and I think that is harmful.”

Talking about the positive side of social media, Babil Khan added, “You can use it in a very positive way. Like before, I used to reply to every comment and then I realised that doing that was harming my creativity because I was getting too involved in the opinions of the comments. Then, I stopped doing that, but I started using my platform to show different sides of me – show them my music, show them my point of view. It (social media) can be used in any way.”

Coming back to Babil Khan's upcoming film Logout, the movie also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in important roles. The movie will be released on Zee5 on April 18.