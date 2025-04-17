Babil Khan On Bagging An Oscar For India: "What If I Fail Because Irrfan Khan Was So Great?"

Babil Khan has always been upfront about the responsibility of living up to his father, the late Irrfan Khan's legacy. He recently also revealed that he was scared to admit to his father that he wanted to act.

Babil told PTI, "Because father-son have this ego thing... what if I fail because he was so great? But I finally admitted. And he was terrified for me because he knew how he had brought me up. I was a very sensitive child."

Babil further expressed his wish to bring back an Oscar for Best Actor to India.

He said, "My passion is performance. It could be acting, it could be music. Right now, I'm a very shy singer. I would like to explore that after I do a little bit of acting."

He added, "Sometimes, we have already decided what we want to do in life. I'm just 26, I don't want to put pressure on myself by saying that I will do this for the rest of my life... (But) I want to bring the Best Actor Oscar trophy to India. I want to prove myself as an actor. Then I'd be able to take a step back from acting, and explore music."

Recalling the tough time of Irrfan battling cancer, Babil said how he had to leave because the chemotherapy had destroyed his father's body.

Babil recalled, "Cancer cells were zero, but there was no immune system left. Just a simple infection took his life. He beat cancer, so even that is a beautiful thing that he finished his last challenge. He beat his cancer and then he left."

Babil further reminisced how supported he felt by people after Irrfan Khan passed away.

He mentioned, "People would come and hug me and cry... I felt so close to people at the time. I felt a responsibility for the personal memories that I have with baba."

On the work front, Babil Khan is gearing up for his next release Logout, on Zee5, on April 18, 2025.