Weekend Binge: Ahead Of <i>The Sabarmati Report</i> 10 Movies To Watch Based On Real-Life Incidents

Vikrant Massey's versatility speaks through his unique film choices. After his power-packed performance in 12th Fail, the actor has now slipped into the shoes of a journalist in The Sabarmati Report. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the movie has hit the screens today (November 15). The story revolves around the infamous Sabarmati Express train incident where an angry mob set ablaze the S6 coach in 2002. Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra are also a part of the film. Before you head to the theatres to watch The Sabarmati Report, check out these 10 films and shows based on real-life incidents.

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack — Netflix

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is based on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian aircraft by Pakistani militants. Vijay Varma essayed the role of the pilot — Captain Sharan Dev in the limited series. The powerful storyline laced with a whirlwind of emotions, makes the series a must-watch.

The Railway Men — Netflix

When the news of the Bhopal gas tragedy spread like wildfire in 1984, the entire nation mourned the loss of hundreds. The Railway Men showcases the courageous story of three ordinary railway workers who risked it all to save the lives of others. You wouldn't be able to take your eyes off Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu Sharma.

Sector 36 — Netflix

Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, and Akash Khurana steal the show in the Aditya Nimbalkar-directed film Sector 36. The movie was inspired by the brutal Nithari Killings — a series of murders that occurred in Noida in 2006.

No One Killed Jessica — Prime Video

When the son of an influential person kills Jessica (Myra Karn), her sister Sabrina Lall (Vidya Balan) joins forces with investigative journalist Meera Gaity (Rani Mukerji) to seek justice. With a grim storyline and stellar performances by the lead cast, the film should be on your bucket list.

Talvar — Disney Hotstar

The 2008 double murder case in Noida involving a teenage girl and her family's servant formed the crux of this Meghna Gulzar film. Talvar focuses on the case's investigation from three different perspectives: the police inquiry, the first Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, and an investigation by a CBI team.

Raazi — Prime Video

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi had us hooked to the screens from the beginning. Alia as Sehmat, an undercover RAW agent was simply spectacular. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie can give you goosebumps and make you cry a pool of tears: especially at the climax. The movie is based on the 2008 novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka, which is a true account of an Indian spy.



Neerja — Apple TV

Perhaps one of the best performances by Sonam Kapoor, Neerja tells the tale of a brave and fearless air hostess Neerja Bhanot who gave up her life to protect the passengers during the hijacking of the Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986. This emotional movie is a complete tear-jerker so make sure to watch it with tissues.

Uri: The Surgical Strike — Zee5

The movie portrays real-life incidents of India's response to the Uri attack in 2016. Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army was simply phenomenal. Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina played key roles in the movie.

Airlift — JioCinema

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur lead this gripping action war film. When Iraq invades Kuwait, an Indian businessman Ranjit Katiyal swears to protect his family as well as the stranded countrymen. His story of bravery is what makes the film so unique.

Black Friday — Disney Hotstar

Anurag Kashyap once again spelled brilliance with his directorial prowess in this 2004 action thriller. Black Friday centres around the relentless efforts of the police force to catch the perpetrators of the gruesome 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Anurag Kashyap and Kay Kay Menon were also a part of the project.