<i>The Sabarmati Report</i> Trailer: "Journalist" Vikrant Massey's Quest To Uncover The Truth

The trailer of The Sabarmati Report is out and gives a first look into the gripping narrative of a journalist's quest to uncover the truth behind a pivotal moment in Indian history. Featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles, the film delves into the controversial Sabarmati train incident, an event that profoundly impacted the country's socio-cultural fabric. Vikrant portrays a determined journalist driven by a commitment to ethical reporting.

His character's journey is sparked by the influence of Ridhi Dogra's character, leading him to challenge the conventional norms of journalism. Initially intent on reporting in English, Vikrant's pursuit of the truth surrounding the Sabarmati train tragedy becomes a personal turning point, which forces him to question the official narrative and seek out the real story.

The tension in the trailer builds as Vikrant's character confronts fellow journalists, criticising their lack of rigorous research and their adherence to a system that discourages independent inquiry. As the narrative unfolds, Vikrant teams up with Raashii Khanna's character to unravel the truth behind the tragic incident. The trailer also touches on the ideological conflict between Hindi-speaking, grounded journalists and those swayed by Western, English-language reporting practices, set against the backdrop of one of India's most harrowing events.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, The Sabarmati Report is set for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024. The film is distributed by Zee Studios.