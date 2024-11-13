10/10 If You Can Guess This 90s Actress Who Is The Richest Bollywood Star

There are actors and then there is the birthday girl Juhi Chawla. The 57-year-old wears many hats. She is an actress, an entrepreneur, an activist and co-owner of an IPL franchise. Phew! Juhi has come a long way in her career. In her celebrated journey in the industry, the actress has given some super hits. From killer dialogues to blockbuster songs, the actress has done it all and how. She made her acting debut in 1986 with the film Sultanat. Juhi then went on to feature in films including Darr, Andaz, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Yes Boss, Duplicate, and Isqh.

Now, as per the Hurun Rich List 2024, Juhi Chawla has emerged as the richest actress in India. Her net worth stands at ₹4,600 crore. She has surpassed Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai on the list.

Juhi Chawla was most recently seen in Friday Night Plan. The Netflix film featured Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. It was directed by Vatsal Neelakantan. The official synopsis read, “When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.”

Juhi Chawla is married to businessman Jay Mehta. The couple are parents to two children — Jhanvi (daughter) and Arjun (son). A while back, during a conversation with Rajeev Masand, the actress opened up about her marriage. The actress said, “I was just about established and just starting to do well. That's the time Jay was serenading me, and I was afraid of losing my career just when I kind of got there. So, I wanted to carry on and this seemed to be the midway, that let's keep it quiet and it's okay, you carry on working." Further she revealed about the challenging circumstances she faced with the loss of her mother. She said, “That year my mother passed away as well so I had another tragedy and that was a very difficult time for me as well because I felt I was going to lose everything I had, everything I loved, my work an my mum."