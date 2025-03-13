Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Head To Alibaug To Celebrate Actress's 32nd Birthday

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to ring in her 32nd birthday in Alibaug amidst her close friends and family on March 15.

The actress has left for Alibaug, where she will be celebrating Holi on Friday and then her birthday on Saturday, said a source close to IANS.

On March 12, the actress celebrated her birthday amidst the media, where she even talked about her upcoming film Love And War starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Before diving into conversations about the film, Alia celebrated with a delightful cake-cutting moment, surrounded by the media and her doting husband, Ranbir.

The actress sliced into a two-tier cake, her face lighting up with joy as she shared the special moment. She offered the first piece to Ranbir, who, in return, planted a loving peck on her forehead. He playfully dabbed a little frosting on her nose, making her giggle.

Talking about the film, the actress told the media that the trio is currently shooting at night when there are no distractions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

She said: “Me shoot at night and we are mum and dad in the day. So, it is a very interesting combination. The only reason I mentioned that is because we shot Gangubai Kathiawadi at night. It really becomes like your own world.”

Alia added: “There's no distraction, no noise, no sound. We sit and discuss the scene. With Sanjay sir, being back on set with him, he just makes you feel, like when you come on set… that 100 percent is just the beginning.”

