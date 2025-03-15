Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Shares Adorable Birthday Post For “VVVIP” Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan turned 60 on Friday, March 14. On the special day, his ex-wife Kiran Rao shared a birthday post on Instagram, and it is too good to miss.

The carousel began with a picture of Aamir posing for the camera – do not miss his quirky nose pin. Up next, we saw Aamir and Kiran posing with their son, Azad.

The post also included some lovely moments of the birthday boy spending quality time with his ex-wife and their son. One of our favourite snaps featured Kiran playfully clipping Aamir's nose with chopsticks.

The last slide captured a screenshot from a video call. It showed Aamir and Azad smiling and chatting with Kiran.

In her caption, Kiran Rao wrote, “HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! Thank you for the hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you! xx k.”

Reacting to the post, British restaurateur Asma Khan said, “Such a lovely post! Happy birthday to him.”

Actress Divya Unny commented, “What a beautiful picture! Look at those eyes.”

Sushant Divgikar dropped a bunch of red hearts.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005 and welcomed Azad in 2011. They parted ways in 2021. Even after their divorce, Aamir and Kiran share a strong bond. Aamir even produced Kiran Rao's latest film Laapataa Ladies. The film, featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. After 16 years together, they separated in 2002. Aamir and Reena share two children, Ira and Junaid Khan.

In recent news, Aamir Khan revealed that he is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. The actor made this announcement during a pre-birthday media event on March 13.