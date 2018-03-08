'Every Day Should Be Women's Day,' Rishi Kapoor Tweets

"Thank you. Every day should be Women's Day," tweeted actor Rishi Kapoor on International Women's Day. He shared a fan's tweet, which is an edited collage of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara's pictures. Rishi Kapoor, 65, is the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. His wife Neetu also Instagrammed a picture of herself with Riddhima and Samara and captioned it as, "Sooper dooper Women's Day to all the wonderful beautiful women." International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor in 1980. The couple are parents to daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, an actor.
Read what Rishi Kapoor posted.
Thank you. Every day should be Women's Day https://t.co/Wj3G0NgsMn— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2018
@chintskap Chintuji wishing the wonderful Pillars of your life the beautiful women of your family #InternationalWomensDaypic.twitter.com/lFeaTJjY7E— SONIA CHOPRA (@SONIYALUVSU) March 8, 2018
Here's Neetu Kapoor's post.
Riddhima is a jewellery designer and is married to Bharat Sahni. Their daughter Samara is six-years-old.
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have co-starred in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Mein. His brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are veteran actors.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan and Mulq are his two films lined-up for this year. In 2017, Rishi Kapoor also launched his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.