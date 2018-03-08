'Every Day Should Be Women's Day,' Rishi Kapoor Tweets

On International Women's Day, actor Rishi Kapoor shared a fan's tweet, which is an edited collage of his mother, wife, daughter and granddaughter

Rishi Kapoor photographed with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Ranbir and Samara

  1. Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with Riddhima, Samara
  2. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have been married since 1980
  3. He is the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor
"Thank you. Every day should be Women's Day," tweeted actor Rishi Kapoor on International Women's Day. He shared a fan's tweet, which is an edited collage of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara's pictures. Rishi Kapoor, 65, is the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. His wife Neetu also Instagrammed a picture of herself with Riddhima and Samara and captioned it as, "Sooper dooper Women's Day to all the wonderful beautiful women." International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor in 1980. The couple are parents to daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, an actor.

Riddhima is a jewellery designer and is married to Bharat Sahni. Their daughter Samara is six-years-old.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have co-starred in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Mein. His brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are veteran actors.

Rishi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood as a child artiste in Mera Naam Joker (1970). Three years later, he was seen in Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia. Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Bol Radha Bol, Khel Khel Mein, Chandni, Deewana and Damini. In 2010, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor collaborated for Do Dooni Chaar and in 2013, they co-starred with son Ranbir in Besharam.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan and Mulq are his two films lined-up for this year. In 2017, Rishi Kapoor also launched his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.
 

