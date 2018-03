'Every Day Should Be Women's Day,' Rishi Kapoor Tweets

Highlights Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with Riddhima, Samara Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have been married since 1980 He is the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor

"Thank you. Every day should be Women's Day," tweeted actor Rishi Kapoor on International Women's Day. He shared a fan's tweet, which is an edited collage of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara's pictures. Rishi Kapoor, 65, is the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. His wife Neetu also Instagrammed a picture of herself with Riddhima and Samara and captioned it as, "Sooper dooper Women's Day to all the wonderful beautiful women." International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor in 1980. The couple are parents to daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, an actor.Read what Rishi Kapoor posted.Here's Neetu Kapoor's post.Riddhima is a jewellery designer and is married to Bharat Sahni. Their daughter Samara is six-years-old.Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have co-starred in films likeand. His brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are veteran actors. Rishi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood as a child artiste in(1970). Three years later, he was seen in, opposite Dimple Kapadia.and. In 2010, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor collaborated forand in 2013, they co-starred with son Ranbir inRishi Kapoor was last seen inwith Amitabh Bachchan andare his two films lined-up for this year. In 2017, Rishi Kapoor also launched his autobiography