Ever Seen Shah Rukh Khan Wearing Pink Leotards? Farah Khan Shares Throwback Pic

Farah Khan shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder )

Highlights The picture received over 13,000 likes within an hour "Real men wear pink," wrote Farah Khan "Before he took off his shirt for me," Farah added

Farah Khan has spilled the beans on Shah Rukh Khan and her colleagues by sharing throwback pictures on several occasions but her latest Instagram post is extremely special because it features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before look as he can be seen wearing a pair of pink leotards. Yes! You read that right. On Thursday, Farah shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, in which she and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing for the camera. Farah, who is known for her great sense of humour, accompanied the picture with a hilarious caption and wrote: "Before he took off his shirt for me, Shah Rukh Khan was cool enough to wear pink leotards and completely rocked it! Circa 2000, shoot of Phir Bhi Dil Hain Hindustani." Farah accompanied the post along with hashtags such as "#realmenwearpink" and "#thingsimakeyoudo." Shah Rukh Khan hasn't reacted to Farah's post as of now but it will be interesting to see his reaction.

Check out the post here:

Farah Khan has quite a bit of a reputation for sharing ROFL pictures of herself and her colleagues. Remember her "mother of all throwbacks" post featuring Karan Johar? Last month, Farah shared a throwback picture from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and wrote: "Mother of all throwbacks! What were we doing? Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna shoot...Thank God I didn't make Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji do this in the song. To many more crazy shoots."

This is the post we are talking about:

Farah Khan can arguably be termed as the undisputed queen of throwbacks. She recently shared a picture featuring KJo and Tabu and wrote: "Some flashback this is! Tabu clearly not liking Karan Johar in this avatar and I was trying to make velvet rock in the 90's."

Check out the post here:

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are a part of a close-knit friend circle, which also includes filmmaker Karan Johar. Farah has been the choreographer for many of Shah Rukh Khan's films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others. She has also directed two of SRK's films which include Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.