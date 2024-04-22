Esha Deol Shredded By The Internet Over Alleged Lip Job: 'How Much Botox ?'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: imeshadeol)

Esha Deol and sister Ahana Deol recently paid a visit to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The Deol sisters also offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. For those who don't know, Esha and Ahana's mother, veteran actress Hema Malini, is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Mathura as a BJP candidate for the third time. During their Mathura visit, Esha was asked to share her views on the area's development. Speaking to news agency ANI, Esha, in the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), said, “...This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here... There are a lot of supporters in Mathura. The people here, want my mother to win and stay in Mathura... She still has a lot more to do... We are meeting the youth of Mathura and spreading awareness to vote." As soon as the clip surfaced online, people started trolling Esha for her alleged “lip job.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mathura constituency Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol visit Mathura.



Actress Esha Deol says, "...This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here... There are a lot of supporters…"

During their visit, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were accompanied by Ahana's husband, businessman Vaibhav Vohra. Esha also uploaded a video from their visit on Instagram. In the caption, Esha wrote, “In solid support for my mother Hema Malini. Had a wonderful time with the youth of Mathura along with Ahana Deol and Vaibhav Vohra as we interacted with them at various colleges and encouraged them to step out & go vote.”

Meanwhile, in February, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced separation after 11 years of marriage. Click here to read all about it.