'End Of An Iconic Era': For Soumitra Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Parno Mittra, Rahul Bose And Other Celebs Post Tributes

The Bengal film industry lost one of its greatest actors. Soumitra Chatterjee, who acted in 14 Satyajit Ray films and over 300 others, died at the age of 85 on Sunday. Mr Chatterjee was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic hospital on October 6 with COVID-19. He recovered from the virus but his health condition deteriorated as days passed. Soumitra Chatterjee's death has left the Bengali film industry shattered. For them, it is "end of in iconic era." Actors such as Swastika Mukherjee, Parno Mittra, Rahul Bose, as well as stars from Bollywood like Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha poured their hearts out by mourning the "true legend of cinema and theatres" on Twitter.

"This year will take it all. Parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia. All of it. Merciless year," tweeted Swastika Mukherjee, who worked with Soumitra Chatterjee in films like Rupe Tomay Bholabo Na, Hemanter Pakhi, Krishnakanter Will and Maach Mishti And More.

Parno Mittra, who co-starred with Soumitra Chatterjee in the 2013 film Maach Mishti And More, expressed grief by sharing a video from their film and wrote: "Bye Captain."

Sharmila Tagore's daughter Soha Ali Khan paid a tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee on Instagram. Sharmila Tagore and Mr Chatterjee co-starred in the 1960 film Devi and critically-acclaimed Apur Sansar.

Rahul Bose, Soumitra Chatterjee's co-star in 15 Park Avenue, tweeted: "I grew up watching his films day after day. So, working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It's been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace."

"RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void," tweeted Richa Chadha.

Manoj Bajpayee mourned Soumitra Chatterjee with these words: "Tragic loss! Rest in peace Sir! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come!"

Here's how other celebrities paid tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee on social media:

Soumitra Chatterjee was best-known for playing the role of Feluda in Satyajit Ray's two films - Sonar Kella and Joy Baba Felunath. The duo worked together on 14 movies, including Pather Panchali trilogy, Charulata, Devi, Teen Kanya, Ghare Baire and Ganashatru.

Soumitra Chatterjee was in Belle Vue Clinic for 40 days before he breathed his last. An official statement about his death read: "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul."