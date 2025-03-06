Emraan Hashmi And Vishesh Bhatt To Join Hands For An Action Drama

Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt has given us some of the most iconic films, in the actor's career.

Namely Jannat, Raaz, Murder, Awarapan, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani. As it always goes with Emraan Hashmi films, the songs of these movies left a lasting impression with the audience.

According to Pinkvilla, the duo is all set to reunite for an action drama next, that will be replete with high-octane action sequences, emotions, and once again a killer music album. The official announcement will most likely be made later this month.

The insider revealed, “Emraan has been visiting Vishesh's office for over a year as they have been in discussions for a movie. Last week, he was again spotted at their Khar office. While they have shortlisted a few stories, the one that has their attention is a modern love story with a dark twist, written by Vishesh. Things will be finalised by March.”

It is indeed a treat for Emraan Hashmi fans, for the reunion of this actor and director brings back a lot of memories from the actor's filmography.

On the work front, Emraan also has a thriller with Neeraj Pandey, where Emraan will be seen alongside Zoya Afroz.

Emraan was last seen in the series Showtime (2024) with Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal. He was also a part of the 2023 blockbuster Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Emraan had received rave reviews on his portrayal as the antagonist.

He also has G2 in the pipeline, co-starring Adivi Sesh and Wamiqa Gabbi.