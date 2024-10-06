Eminem's Daughter Hailie Reveals She Hid Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding: "Such A Relief To Finally Share It"

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is expecting her first child. She recently shared how she discreetly concealed her pregnancy during her wedding. ICYDK, the rapper announced his daughter's pregnancy in his latest music video. Hailie Jade revealed all the details about her pregnancy on the Just A Little Shady podcast, alongside her co-host and best friend, Brittany Ednie.

In the episode, Hailie Jade excitedly said, "You may or may not be tuning in because you could have heard the news that I'm pregnant. Yay! We finally shared it. It's such a relief to finally say it." Later, she playfully teased Ednie about her drunken monologue at their wedding in May, where she went on for "30 minutes" about her fear of The Joker.

Brittany defended herself, explaining, "I need to also defend myself now that this is public knowledge, that you are pregnant, because, at said wedding, people did not know that she was pregnant." She added, "Ho she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does. Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night."

Hailie Jade chimed in, saying, "Brittany was taking one for the team. Well, then I'll defend myself, though, because I never really asked you to do it. It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes."

She noted that her husband Evan McClintock usually helps out by taking a few sips, but he wasn't in the party mood that night. Hailie remembered, "I was having a lavender lemonade, and Evan was like, 'I don't want that.' But you were quick to say, 'Oh, I'll drink some."

On Thursday (October 3), the rapper-who just turned 51-dropped a music video titled Temporary, featuring a nostalgic collection of videos starring his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott. The video takes an emotional turn towards the end, where Hailie surprises her dad with the news of her pregnancy. She hands him a blue football jersey that says "Grandpa" with the number one, along with a sonogram image. Eminem gets emotional after hearing the news.

Hailie also shared her pregnancy news on Instagram. She posted pictures with Evan and wrote, "Mom & dad est. 2025." The couple first met at Michigan State University in 2016.

Hailie Jade got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on February 4, 2023, after dating for six years. Over a year later, she announced their marriage on Instagram. She shared wedding photos with the caption, "Waking up as a wife this week. We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration." She added that they felt immense gratitude for the family and friends who supported them in this new chapter of their lives.