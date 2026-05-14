Eminem And 50 Cent Spark Massive Nostalgia With Rare Public Reunion

Basketball fans in Detroit were in for a massive surprise when two of hip hop's biggest stars appeared together at a major NBA game. Eminem and 50 Cent were seen sitting side by side at Little Caesars Arena as the Detroit Pistons faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals. The longtime friends quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night after arena cameras showed them on the giant screen, leading to loud cheers from the crowd.

Fans reacted with excitement as the music legends smiled and enjoyed the game together. 50 Cent also paid tribute to the city by wearing a blue hat with “Detroit” written on the front. For many, the appearance carried extra meaning because it was the first time the pair was seen together at an NBA game since the 2005 NBA Finals in nearby Auburn Hills.

50 Cent and Eminem also posed for photos with Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield during the game. Later, 50 Cent shared the moment on Instagram and wrote, “Detroit mayor Mary Sheffield pulled up on us.”

Several other major celebrities have also been spotted at recent NBA games. Some of the well known names seen courtside include Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Jessica Alba, Eddie Murphy, Usher, Jay Z, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Tucker, Spike Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Tina Fey, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell and Travis Scott. Lindsey Vonn, Terrell Owens, Draymond Green, Jalen Rose and Aidan Hutchinson were also among the star studded crowd.

Meanwhile, the battle between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers is still wide open, as the series is currently tied at 2-2. The winner of the match will move on to the NBA Finals, where they'll face the New York Knicks, who secured their spot after winning against the Philadelphia 76ers 4-0 in the semifinals.