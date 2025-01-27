<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut's Film Sees Growth

Emergency, the political drama led by Kangana Ranaut showed signs of growth on its second Sunday.

On Day 10 (January 26), Emergency amassed Rs 1.15 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 16.70 crore.

Overall, Emergency had a Hindi occupancy rate of 23.08% on Republic Day, the report added.

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film revolves around one of the darkest chapters in Indian history after Independence. During this time between 1975 and 1977, Indira Gandhi called for 21 months nationwide Emergency.

Anupam Kher is seen as Jayaprakash Narayan while Shreyas Talpade portrays the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Ashok Chhabra, Vishak Nair and late actor Satish Kaushik are also a part of Emergency.

Emergency is directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut.

Previously, in an interaction with NDTV, Shreyas Talpade shared his experience about working with Kangana Ranaut in Emergency.

He said, “Kangana is a fabulous actor. All of us know that. I need not separately say that. We have seen her perform in a manner that very few people are able to.

"She has won awards, accolades, and applause whenever she has performed something on screen, and trust me, Emergency is not going to be any different. She has put her best foot forward as Indira Gandhi ji in the film Emergency.”

Shreyas Talpade added, “So, working with her on-screen was fabulous. If your co-star is fabulous, it adds more value to your performance, and I'm lucky and honoured that I shared screen space with her."

The actor even heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut's directorial expertise. He said, “As far as her being the director, I think there couldn't have been a better director than her for Emergency.

"The way she was in control, the way she did her research and homework, was fabulous." Click here to read the full story.