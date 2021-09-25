'Elegant Is Not My Forte': From Ananya Panday's Baking Session

Ananya Panday in a still from the video. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya Panday appeared on 'Star Vs Food'

She posted a teaser from the episode

"Oh great I won't order dinner tonight," commented Shanaya Kapoor

So Ananya Panday channeled her inner chef. The actress recently appeared on an episode of Star Vs Food alongside chef Freny Fernandes and in her words, she was "scared." The actress posted a teaser of sorts from the episode, in which she can be seen trying out baking. "Elegant is not my forte," the actress said in the video. In the comments section of her post, Ananya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "Oh great I won't order dinner tonight kitchen is all yours." Sharing the video, Ananya wrote: "Given my love for food, I always wanted to try cooking, but to be honest I was never brave enough Keeping that fear aside, I've made my way into the Star Vs Food kitchen to try cooking a delicious meal for my favorite people. With the help of Chef Freny, will I be able to impress them?"

Check out the video here:

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched in 2019.