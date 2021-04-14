Ek Villian Returns: Arjun Kapoor And Tara Sutaria Twin In Black Hoodies As They Head To Goa For Second Schedule Of Film

Ek Villian Returns: Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Highlights Ek Villian starred Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles

The second instalment will also feature Disha Patani and John Abraham

'Ek Villian Returns' will be directed by Mohit Suri

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria have kickstarted shooting for the second schedule of their upcoming romantic-action drama Ek Villain Returns. Both Arjun and Tara were spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Wednesday, as they flew to Goa for the second schedule of the film. Ek Villian Returns is the second instalment of Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villian. Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria could be seen winning on twinning as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. Both could be seen wearing black coloured Ek Villian Returns hoodies at the airport. The hoodies had a yellow smiley printed on it along with the name of the celebrity who was wearing it. While Arjun Kapoor paired his Ek Villian Returns hoodie with a matching pair of denims, a beanie, and a scarf, Tara paired it with black shorts and matching sports shoes.

As he reached the sets of the film in Goa, Arjun shared a selfie on his Instagram story expressing his excitement for kickstarting the shooting of the film. He can be seen sporting an intense look in the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote: "Aye Villian, Let's do this."

Arjun's co-star Tara Sutaria also shared a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Aye Villian! You ready? Let's Gooo."

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villian featured Shraddha Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The film also starred Ritiesh Deshmukh and Aamna Shareef. The second part of the film will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It will also feature Disha Patani and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

On personal front, Arjun Kapoor recently bought a new ride. The actor, on Monday evening, bought a new Land Rover Defender. Pictures of the actor driving his SUV went viral on the Internet yesterday.

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday. She was last seen on big screen in Marjaavaan opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which garnered positive reviews. He will next be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police.