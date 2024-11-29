Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour In 2025. Details Inside

Guys, Ed Sheeran is coming to India. We are not joking. Don't believe us. Rush straight to his Instagram page. The singer has shared a series of three pictures along with the concert dates. Ed Sheeran's India tour will start on January 30 and end on February 15. His first stop will be in Pune. The singer added that the ticket sale will begin on December 11. Expressing his excitement, Ed Sheeran said, “Coming back to India for my biggest-ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can't wait to see you all there. India on sale Dec 11th. Bhutan on sale Nov 30th. Qatar & Bahrain on sale Dec 6th.” He will be performing in Pune (January 30), Hyderabad (February 2), Chennai (February 5), Bengaluru (February 8), Shillong (February 12), and Delhi NCR (February 15).

BookMyShow — the official ticket partner for Ed Sheeran's India tour — has also dropped a note on Instagram. It read, “The wait is over! Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to India! Get ready for an unforgettable concert experience in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR! HSBC Cardholders: Enjoy exclusive pre-sale from 9th Dec, 12 PM to 11th Dec, 12 PM General Sale begins on 11th Dec at 4 PM – Don't miss out!”

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran was in Mumbai for a concert. The major highlight of his show was the unexpected collaboration between him and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. The two made everyone groove to the beats of Diljit's Lover. Sharing a video from the segment on Instagram, Ed Sheeran wrote: “Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Ed Sheeran, during his visit to India, was hosted by Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan.