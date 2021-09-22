Eat. Work. Sleep. Workout. Repeat: Sunny Leone's Life Mantra

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Ever wondered how Sunny Leone stays fit all the time? If yes, then the actress's latest entry on Instagram is just for you. Sunny Leone, on Wednesday, posted two photos of herself from the gym and shared her life and fitness mantra with all of us. "Eat | Work | Sleep | Workout | Repeat," Sunny wrote in the caption of her post, the first picture of which features her sporting an all-black workout outfit and posing for the camera. The next photo shows the actress running on a treadmill. See Sunny Leone's post here:

When on set, Sunny Leone can be a "multitasker." You need proof? Check out these pictures that the actress shared on Monday with this caption: "Meet the 'Multitasker' in me!"

Sunny Leone, who often shares photos and videos of herself with ROFL captions, recently shared a glimpse of her "workout" diaries (her words only). "How I workout, pretty sexy hey!?" she captioned this hilarious video of herself:

In terms of work, Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Current Theega, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love and Tera Intezaar among others. Sunny Leone also hosted the TV reality show Splitsvilla 13.

The actress has a couple of projects lined up. She will next be seen in a web-series titled Anamika. Her work-in-progress films are Veeramadevi, Rangeela and Shero.