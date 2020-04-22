Earth Day 2020: Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor And Others Pledge To 'Reduce, Reuse And Recycle'

Left - Shilpa Shetty, Right - Alia Bhatt. (courtesy theshilpashetty , aliabhatt)

Bollywood celebrities, in coronavirus lockdown, are rummaging through their travel albums and fishing out throwback pictures for earth day. Forst celebrated in 1970, earth day is dedicated to pledge for conservation of the environment. Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself narrating a few lines that she has written. "Today and every day, I promise to care for our planet, said Alia in the video. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Today and every day. My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day."

Shilpa Shetty wished earth day to her Instafam in a unique way. The Baazigar actress shared a video of herself meditating in her garden. "let's pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves and those around us, choose a sustainable way of life and adopt the mantra of 'reduce-reuse-recycle' as best as we can. It's high time we did our bit too," read an excerpt from her post. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor chose a throwback picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja for earth day. Sharing a snippet of their beach vacation, the Veere Di Wedding actress borrowed a few lines from Emily Dickenson's poem The Earth Has Many Keys and wrote, "The earth has many keys, where melody is not is the unknown peninsula. Beauty is nature's fact. But witness for her land and witness for her sea. The cricket is her utmost of elegy to me." Take a look:

Malaika Arora shared a post with the lines, "Mother earth is a living organism too. Love, honour and respect her." Sharing the picture, she wished "happy earth day" to her Instafam.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture collage on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Mother earth, giver of life. May we all learn to love you," wrote the Street Dancer 3D actress. Take a look:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia shared a set of adorable pictures featuring their one-and-half year old daughter Mehr. In the pictures, Neha can be seen carrying Mehr as she poses with Angad for the camera. In the set of pictures, they held different placards with "stay home save our home" written on it. "Stay home and stay safe. Happy earth day 2020. Let's do our bit," wrote Angad.

Athiya Shetty made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and wrote, "In a time like now, remember, the earth is what we have in common." Athiya shared a picture of herself lying down in the grass as she posed for the cameras.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a dreamy picture of herself sitting under a huge tree. "When you realize heart and earth are spelt with the same letters, it all starts to make sense," wrote the Dabangg actress.

Ileana D'Cruz, who keeps sharing drool-worthy pictures of her beach vacations, dropped another picture of herself from the beach. In the picture, Ileana can be seen posing for the camera while chilling in a hammock. "Grateful, always. Earth day," wrote the Barfi actress.

Designer Masaba Gupta also chose a throwback picture of herself from her beach vacation to wish earth day to her Instafam. In the picture, Masaba can be seen walking by the beach. Sharing the envy-inducing picture, Masaba wrote, "She's all we got." Take a look:

First celebrated in 1970, earth day completed 50 years on April 22, 2020. Aimed at preserving nature, earth day was first started by Gaylord Nelson, a junior senator from Wisconsin. Till now, more than 190 countries celebrate earth day and pledge to save their environment.