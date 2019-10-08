Dussehra 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar And Others Post Wishes

"May the evil in and around you burn like the effigies of Ravana," wrote Sara Ali Khan

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bollywood celebrities celebrated Dussehra on Tuesday
  2. They wished their fans on social media
  3. "Keep the celebrations on!" tweeted Taapsee Pannu

On the occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Nimrat Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal posted their wishes on social media. Big B shared a collage, which also featured a photo of himself and wrote: "Dussehra and Vijay Dashmi greetings... Peace prosperity and happiness ever" while Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Happy Dussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you." Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of herself, her mother Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and captioned it: "Wishing everyone a joyous, prosperous and righteous Dussehra. May the evil in and around you burn like the effigies of Ravana."

Anushka Sharma kept her wish simple and sweet and wrote: "Happy Dussehra. Let's celebrate the triumph and the spirit of goodness! May this auspicious day bring joy and prosperity to you and your family." Taapsee tweeted: "Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new... Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight... Happy Dussehra! Keep the celebrations on!" while Juhi Chawla's wish read: "May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be successful and happy ever."

Arjun Kapoor wished his fans a "year filled with prosperity and happiness" and tweeted: "This Dussehra, let's try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. Happy Dussehra" while his uncle Anil Kapoor wrote: "Learn to admire, not to envy. Remember to work and not to regret. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra! #VijayaDashami."

And here's how other celebrities wished their fans on social media.

Dussehra, which falls on Vijay Dashami, marks the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasur. It is celebrated with great significance and high spirits in India.



