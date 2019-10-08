Dussehra 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar And Others Post Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights Bollywood celebrities celebrated Dussehra on Tuesday They wished their fans on social media "Keep the celebrations on!" tweeted Taapsee Pannu

On the occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Nimrat Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal posted their wishes on social media. Big B shared a collage, which also featured a photo of himself and wrote: "Dussehra and Vijay Dashmi greetings... Peace prosperity and happiness ever" while Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Happy Dussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you." Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of herself, her mother Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and captioned it: "Wishing everyone a joyous, prosperous and righteous Dussehra. May the evil in and around you burn like the effigies of Ravana."

T 3313 - Dussehra & Vijay dashmi greetings .. peace prosperity and happiness ever ..



,



pic.twitter.com/bJVGiadzLg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 8, 2019

#HappyDussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you. pic.twitter.com/PYdMyZl2X8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2019

Anushka Sharma kept her wish simple and sweet and wrote: "Happy Dussehra. Let's celebrate the triumph and the spirit of goodness! May this auspicious day bring joy and prosperity to you and your family." Taapsee tweeted: "Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new... Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight... Happy Dussehra! Keep the celebrations on!" while Juhi Chawla's wish read: "May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be successful and happy ever."

Happy Dussehra Let's celebrate the triumph and the spirit of goodness ! May this auspicious day bring joy and prosperity to you and your family. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 8, 2019

Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new...

Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight...

Happy Dussehra !!!!

Keep the celebrations on!!! #HappyDussehrahttps://t.co/wpXR9XkxOI — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 8, 2019

May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana May you be successful & happy ever! #HappyDussehrapic.twitter.com/UVQdt6vu4k — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 8, 2019

Arjun Kapoor wished his fans a "year filled with prosperity and happiness" and tweeted: "This Dussehra, let's try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. Happy Dussehra" while his uncle Anil Kapoor wrote: "Learn to admire, not to envy. Remember to work and not to regret. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra! #VijayaDashami."

This #Dussehra, let's try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 8, 2019

Learn to admire, not to envy

Remember to work and not to regret.

Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra! #VijayaDashamipic.twitter.com/TFQ6EVOyjq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 8, 2019

And here's how other celebrities wished their fans on social media.

#HappyDussehra to one and all! Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil... pic.twitter.com/FIV2eul284 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 8, 2019

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Vijayadashmi.

Let's vow to destroy the evils inside us! I wish everyone health, peace, courage and happiness.#HappyDussehra! — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 8, 2019

#HappyDussehra everyone.... May we empower the good within and around us with stronger and more determined intentions. Also just LOVE the countdown to Diwali here on !!! — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 8, 2019

May this auspicious day burn away your worries and bring in lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very #HappyDussehra. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 8, 2019

Dussehra joy, happiness and love to you all #HappyDussehra#VijayaDashami — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 8, 2019

On this auspicious 10th day of Navaratri, while I start the day by channelling my inner goddess (through a semi handstand) here's wishing you and your dear ones:



*Shantir Astu* (let... https://t.co/js0TalXJpI — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 8, 2019

Dussehra, which falls on Vijay Dashami, marks the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasur. It is celebrated with great significance and high spirits in India.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.