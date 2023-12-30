Dunki Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Still Going Strong

Taapsee and SRK in a still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki continues to impress fans, and its box office performance is proof of its success. Within a week, the film has surpassed the Rs 150-crore mark. On day 9, the debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani earned Rs 7.25 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, has collected ₹167.47 crore at the domestic box office. Dunki is also making waves at the global box office. As per a post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on Instagram, SRK's film has amassed Rs 323.77 crore globally.

Before the release of Dunki, there was confusion about the meaning of the movie's title. Shah Rukh Khan clarified the meaning when he shared a promo version of the song O Maahi O Maahi. In the caption of his Instagram post, SRK explained, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today." FYI: Dunki is based on an illegal immigration technique called ‘donkey flight.'

Dunki is getting love from fans and critics alike. In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dunki 3.5 stars and wrote, “Dunki, written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, deals with the perils of illegal immigration with infectious jollity, piercing drama and a clear-eyed awareness of the ethical and legal questions surrounding the act of entering a foreign country without a visa. The circularity of the story evokes all the confusions that stalk the prodigals as they dangle between their aspirations and the realities of the path they have chosen. It is at the same time informed with near-perfect structural roundness as it examines the fears and misgivings of those who deign to flee their land and seek a new life surrounded by strangers in a faraway country.”

Dunki was released on December 21.