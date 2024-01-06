Dunki Actor Anil Grover's Post For 'Guiding Force' Shah Rukh Khan

Anil Grover with SRK. (courtesy: anilgroverhere)

Anil Grover, who starred as Shah Rukh Khan's friend Balli in Dunki, shared a long post on Instagram. Sharing his work experience with SRK, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar. He wrote in his post, "Gazing at these pictures, I wonder how many shooting stars I must have counted that I actually got to work with the real ones! Words can't describe the gratitude I am feeling right now. To my guiding force, Shah Rukh Khan Sir and my institute, Rajkumar Hirani Sir, a big thanks to the legends for this opportunity."

He added in his post, "Privileged to have been amongst such beautiful souls, great performers - Taapsee Pannu for her unwavering support, Vicky Kaushal bhaji for sharing nuggets of wisdom, Boman Irani Sir for his warmth and kindness, and Vikram Kochhar for always being there. The light of their brilliance shone upon me and helped me immensely to improve my craft. Thank you to Abhijat Sir and Kanika Dhillon ma'am for creating the world that captured the emotions, situations, and took us all on an epic journey that's now continuing to receive all the love it deserves."

He signed off the post with these words, "Mukesh Chhabra Sir, thank you for discovering the Balli in me. Thanks to the audience for showering their love. Go watch it if you haven't yet in the theatres near you. #dunki Grateful."

Check out the post here:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki released last month. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also starred Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.