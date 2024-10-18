<i>Dune: Prophecy</i> Trailer - Don't Blink Or You'll Miss Tabu's Appearance

Step into the vast, mystical sands of Arrakis, where the whispers of prophecy echo through time. The makers of Dune: Prophecy recently dropped its trailer. In the trailer, viewers are transported back 10,000 years before the legendary tale unfolds and dives deep into the origins of the Bene Gesserit order amidst an Imperium-wide conflict. It introduces viewers to Valya and Tula Harkonnen, played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams respectively, who manoeuvre through the shadows to influence the path of the Imperium and ultimately seek to place a Bene Gesserit sister on the throne. The visuals also feature the infamous sandworms and echoes of the Butlerian Jihad. The portrayal of the Bene Gesserit in their formative years reveals their political machinations and sheds light on a different chapter for the Harkonnen family as they seek to reclaim power after a devastating galactic war. Tabu, as Sister Francesa, makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

Showrunner Alison Schapker teased the series' backdrop, stating, "We are in the shadow of the wars" following the fight against AI, with thinking machines outlawed but perhaps still lurking in the universe. This narrative theme suggests a world where humanity grapples with the void left by technology and strives to redefine what it means to be human.

According to a report in Variety, Tabu will recur in the role of Sister Francesca and her character is described as "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

Originally greenlit in 2019 as Dune: The Sisterhood, the series draws inspiration from the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Positioned 10,000 years prior to the rise of Paul Atreides, the show delves into the expansive universe of Dune, exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit through the narrative of two Harkonnen sisters battling formidable forces threatening humanity's future.

The series also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in key roles. The series will premiere on November 17 on HBO and Max. In India, it will stream on Jiocinema.