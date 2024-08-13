<i>Dune: Prophecy</i> First Look: Tabu, As Sister Francesca, Accepted The Offer "Without Batting An Eyelid"

Tabu, who plays Sister Francesca in the HBO Original Dune:Prophecy, said that she accepted the offer "without battling an eyelid" as soon as she was approached. The official look of Tabu from the series was released today by the Instagram handles of Jio Cinema and Dune:Prophecy. In the picture, Tabu can be seen dressed in a black gown. Her hair neatly tied in a pony tail. Tabu can be seen sporting a grim look in the picture. The caption accompanying the picture read, "Sister Francesca. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy premieres this." Take a look:

Sharing the joy for being part of such a project, Tabu said in a statement, "It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid."

She added, "It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it!"

As per a Variety report, Tabu's character is "strong, intelligent, and alluring. "In May, the makers of Dune: Prophecy released its first teaser. The teaser takes viewers back 10,000 years before the main story begins. Led by the strong Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson), the Bene Gesserit become key players in shaping the future of civilizations with their secretive influence.

In addition to Tabu and Emily Watson, Travis Fimmel, Josh Heuston, Olivia Williams and Mark Strong will also be seen in Dune: Prophecy. The series has been inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood Of Dune. It will stream on JioCinema Premium.