<i>Drishyam 3</i> To Go On Floors Today, Reveals Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the lead actor of the Drishyam franchise, has confirmed that Drishyam 3 will begin production today (September 22).

What's Happening

During a media interaction, Mohanlal revealed that the film will go on floors with a pooja ceremony.

After the ceremony, he will travel to New Delhi to attend the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday, where he will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

With this honour, Mohanlal becomes only the second Malayali to receive the country's highest recognition in cinema, after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Mohanlal On Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

Reacting to the honour, Mohanlal told ANI that he considers the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry. He noted that the recognition has returned to Malayalam cinema after two decades. "This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," he said.

With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in films across genres and languages. While best known for his work in Malayalam cinema, he has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Over the years, he has received several awards, including National Film Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan.

Background

The Drishyam series began in 2013 with the story of Georgekutty, a cable TV operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a crime.

Its sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2021, continued the story years later. Director Jeethu Joseph had earlier indicated that Drishyam 3 would be a natural progression of Georgekutty's journey and would not follow the complex thriller format of the previous part.

The franchise has been remade in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and was also adapted in Chinese, making it one of the most widely remade Indian film series.

Mohanlal was last seen in Hridayapoorvam.