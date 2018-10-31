Drashti Dhami Shares Emotional Post As She Bids Adieu To Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Drashti Dhami shared this image. (Image courtesy: dhamidrashti)

Television actress Drashti Dhami is reminiscing her Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka journey as bids adieu to the show. On Wednesday, the actress shared an emotional note along with multiple pictures from the sets of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka on social media, in which she thanked her fans and makers of the show. Drashti, who played the role of Nandini in the show, wrote:"And this journey of Nandini on Silsila comes to an end today.... It's been short but one helluva of a journey." The 33-year-old actress added,"I still remember the outdoor shoot in Goa like it happened yesterday, working with new co-stars who are my friends today... Actually very very good friends and to the sheer hard work I put in to bring Nandini to life on screen."

Drashti, who has been a part of TV channel Colors for quite some time and has featured in the show Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, also acknowledged the show's producers, the channel and her fans. "I do want to thank my producers (this is my 2nd show with them) the channel, my co-actors/colleagues on this show and everyone associated with this show and to my fans who have been so so supportive," read an excerpt from Drashti's post.

Take a look at Drashti's post here:

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka went on air in June this year. The show features Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Tere Liye actor Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma. The show showcases the story of two best friends Nandini and Mouli (played by Drashti and Aditi, respectively), who fall in love with the same person-Kunal, played by Shakti Arora.

Drashti Dhami is a renowned TV actress, who made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the 2007 show Dill Mill Gayye. However, her break through role was Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Drashti has also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani among others. She was also a part of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.