What Shakti Arora And Drashti Dhami's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is All About

TV stars Shakti Arora and Drashti Dhami's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka opened on Monday. The show is a take on new-age friendship, love and marriage. Shakti and actress Aditi Sharma play a married couple, whose life changes after Drashti's character enters the show. "I play Kunal, who is married to Mouli (Aditi). They are a perfect couple. There is lots of romance and understanding between them. Apart from being a great husband, he is also a dedicated doctor. How the entry of Nandini (Drashti) will change Kunal and his marriage will be for the audience to see," Shakti Arora told Indian Express.
Highlights
- Shakti and Aditi play a married couple
- Drashti's character is in love with her best friend's husband
- Abhinav Shukla is also part of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Nandini and Mouli are best friends, who fall for the same person - Kunal. In the teasers, we have seen Nandini dilemma of confessing her love, which will destroy her best friend's life.
"We are not focusing on friendship and new age relationships. Today, most shows present a fictionalized perfect bond and overdramatized life, which is all very unreal. Silsila not only focuses on the bonds between humans but also the dialogues, language and setup are very relatable," Shakti told Indian Express. Actor Abhinav Shukla is also part of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.
CommentsShakti Arora is best-known for his show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Tere Liye. He married his co-star Neha Saxena recently. Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil are some of Drashti Dhami's shows.
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka started airing for June 4.