'Down But Not Out': Jennifer Winget Confirms She's COVID-Positive

TV actress Jennifer Winget, on Thursday, revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Amid rumours of her contracting the highly contagious virus, Jennfier Winget shared the update on Instagram and wrote: "YES, it's true." Jennifer also shared that she is "asymptomatic" and feeling "absolutely fine." She wrote: "Down but not out... Yes, it's true! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So, to everyone worried and concerned, don't be." In her long Instagram post, the actress shared that she is currently "quarantining, whining and dining." Jennifer Winget's announcement was full of positivity and hopefulness as she "promised" her fans to "emerge stronger, better and healthier" from the condition.

"Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action," Jennifer wrote. "A bummer, this, but promise it's only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go," she added.

The actress ended the note by extending gratitude to her fans for their wishes and also said that she will "be back" sooner than anybody knows. "Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses... or I best, better not," Jennifer Winget wrote. She also shared a happy picture of herself to go with the announcement.

Jennifer Winget is known for her work in some of the most popular TV shows. She made her debut in 2001 with the show Kkusum. Some of her credits include Dill Mill Gaye, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Bepannaah and Beyhadh.