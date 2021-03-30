Don't Rush, Just Watch Tamannaah Ace This Viral Challenge

Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Baahubali star Tamannaah is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to take the viral social Don't Rush Challenge, as a part of which people have to post videos of themselves dancing to the track. The actress added her own twist to the popular social media challenge. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen enjoying herself as she eats a mango as the track Don't Rush plays in the backdrop. "Get messy! Bura na maano, holi hai," she wrote. She added the hashtags #dontrushchallenge, #doingitmyway and #happyholi to her post.

The actress loves to share posts from different facets of her life. She recently attended the Filmfare Awards and shared pictures of her OOTD. She wore a pink outfit, designed by Bennu Sehgall and looked stunning as ever. See the pictures here:

Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. The actress has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals.

Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her upcoming projects also include That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen). She will also feature in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun. The actress who will be seen in the Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr, is prepping up for the role of a kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh. She is also reported to be a part of a comedy film produced by Riteish Deshmukh.