Don't Miss The Most Important Bit In This Pic Of Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkaranjan)

Highlights Anushka Ranjan shared a photo on Wednesday

She can be seen wearing a floral printed maroon mini dress

"Mask Mode: ON ... Always," she wrote

In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, several celebrities are using their social media handles to amplify important messages such as asking people to wear masks and get vaccinated. Our favourite Bollywood actors and actresses are using their reach to drive home the point that these simple measures can prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. Recently, actress Anushka Ranjan did just that with a beautiful photo. Reminding her followers that masks save lives, she shared a photo from her nature trail walk on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a floral printed maroon mini dress. And instead of a statement clutch bag or a piece of jewellery, the 30-year-old actress is seen flaunting a blue face mask.

She captioned the photo, "Mask Mode: ON ... Always." The model-actress added, "Everyone, go register for your vaccine today... together we beat this devil."

On Wednesday, the Centre said that all Indians above the age of 18 can now start registering themselves for vaccination against COVID-19. Following this, several celebrities have urged citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

A few days ago, actress Madhuri Dixit told her followers that she had taken both doses of the vaccine. Madhuri posted a photograph while taking the jab. She captioned it, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you."

Recently, actor Anil Kapoor, too, said that he had received both doses of the vaccine. Sharing a photo of him getting the vaccine, he wrote, "Done With The Second Dose."

On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor's niece, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of lovely pictures on Instagram and captioned the post, "Waiting for 1st May", in an obvious reference to the immunisation programme for all citizens above the age of 18.

Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has time and again been advising fans to follow protocols. In his last two posts, the actor was seen wearing masks and he asked his Instafam to do the same.

On Tuesday, India recorded nearly 3,63,000 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day tally. At least 3,285 people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, again the highest single-day toll since the beginning of the pandemic last year.