'Don't 'Chuck De' Helmet': Shah Rukh Khan Gets Bollywood Style Advice From Sachin Tendulkar. His Reply Is Epic

Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan learnt his "driving" lessons from Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. No, it's not a gossip, the 53-year-old actor himself said this recently in a witty reply to the cricketer, who gave him a Bollywood-style advice on "safe driving," a comment on Shah Rukh's recent video, where he thanked everyone for the "awesome" 27 years in the film industry. Shah Rukh posted a video on June 25 on his social media profiles, in which he could be seen driving a BMW Motorrad bike without helmet. Reacting to the video, Sachin asked Shah Rukh to wear a helmet on bike, to which the actor replied: "My friend, helmet pehenkar on drive, off drive and straight drive karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grandchildren, I got my 'driving' lessons from the great Sachin himself. See you soon over some fish curry."

Sachin Tendulkar's advice to Shah Rukh was quite filmy and it drew attention on social media in no time. He called the latter Baazigar and asked him to wear a helmet on bike "Jab Tak Hai Jaan." Here's what he wrote: "Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend." Now, we also know the story behind the "fish curry" invitation.

The caption on video, which Shah Rukh shared a few days ago, read: "Thank you, for the awesome 27 years everybody and thank you Sharad, for the bikes!"

Here's how the conversation went starting June 25:

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar trended on the Internet because of their epic selfie from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party. The duo could be seen wearing identical traditional caps in the picture and it is just adorable. Sharing the picture, Sachin wrote: "Jab SRK met SRT." Take a look:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has said that he will not sign any projects for the time being as he wants to spend time with his family.

