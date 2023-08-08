Don 3 Will Have Shah Rukh Khan-Shaped Hole. Farhan Akhtar Announces New Actor, Internet Reacts

SRK in a still from Don 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

This is not a drill - Don 3 is happening sans Shah Rukh Khan. On Tuesday, the film's director Farhan Akhtar announced in a new post that not SRK but another actor will be playing the titular role in the film. Farhan Akhtar began the note with these words, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way." While, Farhan Akhtar didn't mention who is playing the lead role in the film, it is being reported that Ranveer Singh has been cast as Don.

Writing about SRK's version of the Don series of films, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh Khan embodies his persona. As writer and director, I had a great time creating not one but two, 'Don' films with Shah Rukh Khan and both experiences remain very close to my heart."

It's time for a new actor to take over the role, Farhan Akhtar stated, adding, "The time now has come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the same love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space."

Read Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Farhan Akhtar requested his Instafam to give the new Don star the same love as they gave SRK and Big B. However, the Internet was too busy complaining about SRK's absence from the project. "Shah Rukh is the only Don that we will accept," wrote a fan, Another one added, "I suggest picking a lesser known actor with great potential." A third read, "Without Shahrukh, how could we imagine Don." Similar thoughts echoed, "No SRK, no Don." Another user suggested to bring back Mr Bachchan as Don. "What if Amitabh Bachchan is DON AGAIN...The saga ends with his death...much like GF-3. Arey diwano slowly reverberating in his voice," read a comment. Another added, "SRK as Don will always be iconic. Nothing can come close." "Can't imagine Don 3 without SRK. Please at least give us the perfect trilogy with SRK in it. One last time," added another.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar's wife and actor Shibani Dandekar dropped heart emojis in the comments. As did his filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar. "Can't wait bro," actor Rohit Roy wrote. Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor commented, "Background music playing in my head already bro, can't wait." Other were busy guessing who the actor could be. "Ranveer Singh it is," wrote a user. "Pls include at least DP with Ranveer," suggested another.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Farhan Akhtar had shared this cryptic post and the comments section of that too was bombarded with remarks, mostly about bringing SRK back to the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's rendition ofDon released in 2006. It was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 smash hit of the same name. The film's second part released years later and was a big hit too.