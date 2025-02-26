<i>Don 3</i>: Farhan Akhtar Shares Update On Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Film

Back in 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh had been locked in to play Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise. Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead opposite him.

The reaction to the news of Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan was received with mixed reactions, however, the makers are confident of their choice.

Farhan Akhtar is currently busy shooting for 120 Bahadur. The biopic is based on Param Vir Chakra awardee, the late Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, and his brave contributions to the Battle of Rezang La in 1962.

Farhan has shared an update with News18 about the production of Don 3 and has confirmed that it is set to go on floors this year.

Akhtar was quoted, "I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year, and 120 Bahadur will be released at the end of the year."

It was earlier reported by News18 that the pre-production for Don 3 is already underway.

Farhan is expected to wrap up 120 Bahadur this year before Don 3 begins filming.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, too, will wrap up Dhurandhar being directed by Aditya Dhar. The espionage thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Ranveer Singh's last blockbuster was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. He played the character of Rocky Randhawa opposite Alia Bhatt (Rani Chatterjee). The film was directed by Karan Johar.

Ranveer was also seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again (2024).