Does Arjun Kapoor Talk About Films At Dinner Table? Here's What He Said

Arjun Kapoor, basking in the success of Singham Again, talked about his dinner table conversation with father Boney Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor in an interview with Zoom. Contrary to the popular belief, Arjun said films are hardly disscussed at the dinner table. He said, "We don't discuss cinema at the dinner table." Arjun added, "We talk about what's kept on the table, that's more exciting. Filmon se zyada aaj mutton kaunsa bana hai, daal kaunsi bani hai, kisko kiske saath mix karke khana chahiye uspe discussion hota hai (More than films, we talk about the mutton dishes served and explore different combinations with the food that's kept on the table)."

Last week, Arjun Kapoor shared a series of posts praising his acting skills including memes capturing his transition from troll-bait to fan favourite. A post featuring two pictures of Arjun Kapoor was captioned, "Trolled for being cast in the film" and "Admired for portrayal of Danger Lanka." In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again!" Take a look:

Ahead of the release of his film Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. Arjun in a recent video shared that for nearly a year, he stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his role of Danger Lanka in Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.