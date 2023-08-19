DND, Parineeti Chopra Is Busy Holidaying At A Beach Destination

Parineeti Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra is currently at her happy place. The actress, on Saturday morning shared a video from her holiday on her Instagram profile. The clip begins with Parineeti Chopra smiling away as she cycles. The latter half of the video features the actress chilling on a beach. She shared glimpses of the picturesque views from the undisclosed beach destination. Parineeti Chopra simply added the hashtags #Live, #Breathe and #StopOverthinking, No caption needed. The comments section of Parineeti's post was flooded with heart emojis from her Instafam.

Check out Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Just Parineeti Chopra acing it as always. "Some songs are not a melody, they are a feeling," she captioned it. She sang the track Rahen Na Rahen. Check it out:

When Parineeti Chopra is not busy shooting for films, she likes to travel and sing. On Friday, she shared a video of herself singing and she wrote, "Isn't this song just lovely?#Dildarian #ParineetiChopra #AmrinderGill."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony earlier this year, wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.